Today’s Liverpool news overview features a potential ban for the boss, another midfielder link and all of the reaction from an eventful 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Klopp at risk of ban

Jurgen Klopp could face a ban for his post-match comments about referee Paul Tierney following Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield.

The PA news agency have reported that the manager will be investigated by the Football Association after he hinted at bias from Tierney following a series of controversial decisions in matches involving the Reds.

Klopp questioned the official after the game, saying that he didn’t know what Tierney “has against us” and accusing him of inappropriate comments when he booked the German late on.

The boss was shown a yellow card for celebrating in the face of fourth official John Brooks after Diogo Jota‘s late winner in what was the latest in a series of altercations between Klopp and Tierney.

It could leave Liverpool without their manager for a number of games as the Reds look to continue their four-game winning streak to end the campaign on a high.

Ugarte ‘watched’ & transfer plans motivate Elliott

Liverpool scouts reportedly watched Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte during the weekend’s game against Famalicao

Harvey Elliott has said that plans for midfield reinforcements this summer “drives” him on

Ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett has criticised Klopp’s touchline antics during Sunday’s victory and has called on the Football Association to “throw the book” at the manager

Post-Tottenham reaction

Jota has revealed the words of encouragement he received from Andy Robertson that led to his dramatic late winner on Sunday

Klopp has told supporters to “stop singing” his song before games are over, suggesting that it should be sung “after the game in the bar” instead

Curtis Jones confessed that the Reds “took the foot off the gas” after going 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes

Around the grounds

Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard have both insisted that Arsenal are still in the title race as Arsenal and Chelsea prepare to face each other on Tuesday night (Sky Sports)

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a calf injury (Newcastle World)

Leeds players have issued an apology after a viral video clip emerged of the squad ignoring fans as they left their team hotel (Independent)

Video of the day and match of the night

The fans got a stern talking to from the boss for singing his song again before the final whistle.

Message received, boss!

There is quite simply only one choice when it comes to picking a game to tune into this evening and that of course takes place at the King Power Stadium.

Everton travel to Leicester looking to keep survival hopes alive in a huge clash at the bottom of the table.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are the places to be at 8pm (BST) to see if Leicester can do the decent thing.