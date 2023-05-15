Liverpool travel to Leicester looking to make it seven straight wins in an attempt to keep the pressure on those above. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.
Teams
Leicester: Iversen; Ricardo, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Tete
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Elliott, Jota
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments