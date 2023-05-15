★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (C) is challenged by Leicester City's Boubakary Soumaré (R) during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Leicester 0-3 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Leicester looking to make it seven straight wins in an attempt to keep the pressure on those above. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Leicester: Iversen; Ricardo, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Tete

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Elliott, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks