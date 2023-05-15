Liverpool travel to Leicester looking to make it seven straight wins in an attempt to keep the pressure on those above. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Leicester: Iversen; Ricardo, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Thomas, Tete

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Elliott, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below: