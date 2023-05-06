Mo Salah netted the only goal of the game again as he drew level with Steven Gerrard in Liverpool’s all-time scorers list.

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

Premier League (35), Anfield

May 6, 2023

Goals

Salah 13′ (assist: Van Dijk)

Pre-match, there was much debate over the playing of the national anthem at the request of the Premier League, and it was completely drowned out by chants of ‘Liverpool’ instead.

Once the action got underway, it was Liverpool who made the early running.

The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute, Van Dijk heading Fabinho‘s cross back across goal for Salah to tap home from close range – and equal Steven Gerrard’s goal tally for the club, fifth on the Reds’ all-time list.

It also meant that Salah became the first Liverpool player in history to score in nine consecutive Anfield appearances, while also bringing up the 30-goal milestone for a third consecutive season.

It should have been 2-0 on the half-hour when a delightful ball over the top from Alexander-Arnold put in Nunez, but the Uruguayan’s touch was loose and it went over the bar.

There was little flow to the game, thanks in part to Brentford players going down easily with injuries, and secondly with referee Anthony Taylor blowing for everything.

Ivan Toney had the ball in the net but was offside, although it took a lengthy VAR check for some reason.

Still, it was a warning for Liverpool, who didn’t create too much.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

It really should have been 2-0 early into the second half when Jota rifled a shot across goal and it hit Gakpo two yards out but somehow deflected away from goal.

Alexander-Arnold became more influential as the game progressed and he hit a shot from the edge of the box that was destined for the top corner but was saved by Raya.

Brentford pushed for an equaliser, given plenty of opportunities from set pieces thanks to the referee, but Liverpool held on for a win.

Much like Fulham in the week, it was far from vintage or particularly entertaining, but a win is a win.

And the win moves the Reds to within a point of fourth-placed Man United, albeit having played two more games than their rivals.

There’s now a nine-day gap to the next game, away to relegation-threatened Leicester.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 81′), Fabinho, Jones (Milner 81′), Gakpo, Salah, Jota (Henderson 72′), Nunez (Diaz 65′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Elliott, Carvalho

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Onyeka, Henry; Mbeuma, Toney

Subs: Cox, Ajer, Roerslev, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Wissa, Schade

Next Match: Leicester (away, Monday 15 May)