Beyond St Mary’s, there was more final-day drama for Liverpool’s loanees, including a priceless win for left-back Luke Chambers in Scotland.

While the Reds were playing out their frantic 4-4 draw at Southampton, a clutch of loanees were playing the final games for their temporary clubs.

For Chambers, it brought a clash with Ross County that would decide which of the two sides would drop into a relegation playoff.

The 18-year-old was deployed as a left wing-back, rather than his recent role at centre-back, and played the full 90 minutes in an eventual 3-1 win for Kilmarnock.

Killie were 2-0 up through goals from Brad Lyons and Daniel Armstrong when Ross County were given a chance to reduce the deficit from the spot.

Up stepped former Liverpool youngster Yan Dhanda, who despatched his penalty to give the Dingwall club hope of overturning the result and maintaining their place in the top flight.

But Kyle Vassell struck soon after to secure the three points and survival for Chambers’ side.

Chambers was recently name-checked by Jurgen Klopp as a player he plans to give a chance during pre-season, and his 16 games while on loan at Kilmarnock will be vital experience.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Leighton Clarkson made what could be his final appearance for Aberdeen, and it came in a brutal 5-0 defeat to Celtic.

Braces from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu sandwiched a goal from Carl Starfelt to allow Celtic to sign off their title-winning season in style.

Clarkson, whose free-kick in midweek helped Aberdeen secured third and a place in Europe, played the full 90 minutes and, in a post on Instagram he thanked the club for an “unforgettable” season.

“Enjoy the European tour,” he wrote, suggesting doubts over a permanent switch to the club.

In League Two, Vitezslav Jaros went unused again as Stockport suffered a 5-4 shootout defeat to Carlisle in the playoff final on Sunday.

Ex-Reds defender Corey Whelan played 90 minutes for Carlisle, with Jaros seeing out the end of his loan having not played for Stockport since October.

Finally, Anderson Arroyo was also overlooked as Alaves drew 0-0 with Las Palmas, seeing them through to the promotion playoffs.

Alaves will face Eibar in the semi-finals after finishing fourth, with Arroyo having started just once in the last 15 Segunda Division games.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) – 90 mins vs. Celtic

– 90 mins vs. Celtic Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) – 90 mins vs. Ross County

– 90 mins vs. Ross County Sepp van den Berg (Schalke) – 90 mins vs. RB Leipzig

Unused: Vitezslav Jaros, Anderson Arroyo