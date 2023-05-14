★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2015: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino before the Premier League match at White Hart Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Kloppaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

What Jurgen Klopp said on Mauricio Pochettino as deal agreed with Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino will be back after four years away next season, with Jurgen Klopp‘s first-ever Premier League opponent taking over at Chelsea.

According to widespread reports on Saturday night, including The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Pochettino has now agreed a deal to manage Chelsea.

The Argentine had long been linked with the job, following Graham Potter’s dismissal in April, and now it is only a matter of time before his appointment is made official.

Klopp has already outlined his belief that Chelsea “will be incredibly strong next year,” after a season which has proved “you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out.”

Pochettino will now be tasked with moulding a bloated squad put together by co-owner Todd Boehly, as well as presiding over a likely fire-sale that could include Mason Mount’s switch to Anfield.

MADRID, SPAIN - Wednesday, May 29, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino arrives with his team at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Denis Doyle/UEFA)

And comments from the Liverpool manager upon Pochettino’s sacking by Tottenham in 2019 suggest Klopp will back him to pull it off.

“Around five months ago we played each other in Champions League final and now he is on holiday, and I hope he can enjoy it,” he said after Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

“He did a brilliant job at Tottenham, nobody doubts that he’s an outstanding coach. Great guy, left and right of the games. I really enjoyed the games we played against each other.

“My first game in the Premier League was against him, so we have quite a history together.

“But everyone knows that pretty much all the jobs that are available – or not available – Mauricio will be in contention.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2015: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match at White Hart Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Kloppaganda)

As Klopp noted, his first-ever game in charge of Liverpool was a 0-0 draw away to Pochettino’s Tottenham, with James Milner the only player from his squad that day still at the club.

The pair faced off 10 more times after that stalemate, with the Reds only losing once – the 4-1 defeat at Spurs’ temporary home of Wembley which prompted Klopp to rip up his playbook and shift towards a new era of success.

Their penultimate meeting was the Champions League final in Madrid, and though Pochettino was ultimately sacked six months later, his reputation remained intact.

Like Klopp predicted, a top job came his way in 2021 as Paris Saint-Germain came calling, while now Chelsea have opted to make him their next in a long line of head coaches.

With Chelsea now mathematically clear of relegation with two games left to play, Klopp can now look forward to his next battle with Pochettino.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks