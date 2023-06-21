Like every day in the transfer window, there has been plenty of Liverpool news and rumours.

Relatively low price set for Thuram

Liverpool are known to be interested in Nice’s midfielder Khephren Thuram and now, a reputable local newspaper has given an update.

Nice-Matin report he would cost a minimum of €40 million (£34.3m) for Liverpool to buy.

The report also stated the Reds “will wait until the end of the U21 Euros to finalise an offer close the Nice board’s expectations.”

This is due to Thuram’s participation in the tournament with France, where he will play alongside another reported target, Manu Kone.

The journalist writing, William Humberset, added: “Thuram is the closest to packing his bags.

“The English club wish to reinforce their midfield with the 22-year-old French international.”

4 things today

Alisson has picked up a finger injury with Brazil, but there is no concern yet for pre-season

The goalkeeper, his coach Claudio Taffarel and Sadio Mane had a heartwarming reunion after Senegal’s 4-2 win over Brazil on Tuesday night – read a full round-up of the nights fixtures here

Micky van de Ven will reportedly cost more than £25 million, according to WAZ – seems a lot for a relatively inexperienced defender

Mo Salah is a target for the Saudi Pro League, with the head of the Asian Football Confederation’s marketing committee, Hafez Al-Medle, saying they ‘must start working’ on signing him

Latest transfer rumours & gossip

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new haircut has been revealed after a photo of him with Jude Bellingham was shared online – we’re not too sure on this one, Trent

SportsMole say Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze – scepticism should be applied here

Spanish outlet AS report Celta Vigo will sell reported Liverpool target Gabri Veiga for £35 million

Latest chat from elsewhere

Steven Gerrard is “top of the list” for the Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job, report the Sheffield Star – well, it’s better than Saudi Arabia

German newspaper Bild has put its weight behind Jurgen Klopp to take over Germany before Euro 2024, with one journalist writing he should replace Hansi Flick – hands off our Jurgen!

Luis Suarez is ‘set to retire‘ due to knee pain – he insists it’s not so he can join Messi in Miami!

Video of the day

After Luis Diaz scored a brilliant header for Colombia, against Brazil on Tuesday night, have a watch of this video that explains his roots.

Match of the night is Belgium U21 vs. Netherlands U21 as the European Under-21 Championship gets underway.

It is a chance to watch the reported Liverpool target Van de Ven in action against Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia, whom the Reds have also been linked to.