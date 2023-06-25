Liverpool have long been known to have held talks with Khephren Thuram and they are now “closing in” on a deal for the French midfielder.

Amid the long list of midfielders linked to Liverpool this summer, Thuram has been one of the most consistent when discussing possible transfers.

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade with Nice and a recent report claimed his price tag could be as low as €40 million (£34.3m), which would certainly appeal to the Reds.

The expectation has been that the club would need to wait until the end of his international exploits at the U21 Euros before a deal could be struck for the exciting young talent.

According to Football Insider‘s David Lynch, Liverpool are “closing in on” signing the midfielder “as talks continue,” and vitally Thuram “wants the move.”

It is said that the Reds are “pushing hard to secure a full agreement” and “now expect to complete a deal.”

With little action on the incoming front since the announcement of Alexis Mac Allister‘s arrival, it appears a positive step forward as there is clearly optimism over striking a deal.

Newcastle have been credited with interest but they look to have missed the boat, with Liverpool having done the groundwork with both Nice and Thuram.

Ibrahima Konate will be one of many to be happy over the latest developments having described Thuram as a “little brother” when expressing his hopes of seeing him in a Liverpool shirt.

Thuram is a right-footed midfielder who can be deployed as a number eight or in a more defensive role, but he enjoys bursting forward and moving the ball into the final third.

They are qualities that will bolster Klopp’s midfield and crucially, he will also add height to the team at 6’4″.