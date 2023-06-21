Europe’s youngsters are taking to the pitch in the European Under-21 Championship this summer, and there is plenty of Liverpool interest.

The quadrennial tournament is back this summer and there is plenty of reason to watch if you’re a Liverpool supporter.

Georgia and Romania are this year’s hosts, despite lying more than 1000 miles apart.

It all gets under way on June 21 so we’ve provided this quick guide for you to digest.

When is it?

The competition begins on June 21 and lasts 17 days, taking place across eight venues in five host cities.

The final will go ahead on July 8 at the Adjarabet Arena, Batumi in Georgia, and the knockout stages begin July 1.

This means if any of Liverpool’s players were to get out their group, they would miss the start of the Reds’ pre-season, which should start on the day of the final.

What is the format?

There are 16 teams involved, making up four groups of four.

The top two from each will go through to the quarter-finals where each group winner will play a runner-up.

From there, the victors will play in the semi-finals, then the final at the 20,000-capacity Adjarabet Arena.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports and the BBC have both opted against showing the tournament.

As a result, no UK broadcasters have will air the competition on television, so it will instead be available to stream at UEFA TV for free.

So, who is involved?

The Liverpool duo will have high hopes of going far in the competition.

Forming part of a close England squad, that also includes Anthony Gordon, Emile Smith Rowe and Jacob Ramsey, they are among the pre-tournament favourites.

Levi Colwill, whom Liverpool are reportedly interested in, will also be in action for the team.

England fixtures:

• Czech Republic vs. England – 5pm (BST), June 22

• England vs. Israel – 5pm, June 25

• England vs. Germany – 5pm, June 28

Vitezslav Jaros – Czech Republic

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will get the chance to make a name for himself at the tournament.

Due to injury for their usual first-choice ‘keeper, Matej Kovar, Liverpool’s shotstopper will likely be the Czech Republic’s No. 1 against England, despite playing just 13 times for Stockport County while on loan last season.

Czech Republic fixtures:

• Czech Republic vs. England – 5pm (BST), June 22

• Czech Republic vs. Germany – 5pm, June 25

• Israel vs. Czech Republic – 5pm, June 28

Gabri Veiga – Spain

The tournament also offers an opportunity for some amateur scouting as supporters can catch a glimpse of some of the names linked to Liverpool.

Reports in recent weeks suggested Liverpool were in “advanced talks” for the midfielder, Gabri Veiga, but it has all gone quiet on that front.

An impressive showing this summer, though, could reignite the rumours of a £35 million move.

Spain fixtures:

• Romania vs. Spain – 7.45pm, June 21

• Spain vs. Croatia – 7.45pm, June 24

• Spain vs. Ukraine – 7.45pm, June 27

Khephren Thuram & Manu Kone – France

This French pair could line up alongside each other, competing for the status of Liverpool’s top transfer target.

Both are exciting prospects in midfield, but Thuram offers more going forwards and seems the more likely to move to Liverpool, after a journalist called Kone’s move “unlikely.”

France fixtures:

• France vs. Italy – 7.45pm, June 22

• Norway vs. France – 7.45pm, June 25

• Switzerland vs. France – 7.45pm, June 28

Micky van de Ven & Ryan Gravenberch – Netherlands

After not playing much football this season, Ryan Gravenberch will be hoping to impress his Bayern Munich manager and potential suitors, when he takes to the pitch as one of the biggest names at the EUROs.

Centre-back Micky van de Ven, who is “quite high up” on Liverpool’s transfer list, will also be playing, but not next to Sepp van den Berg.

The Reds’ defender had to pull out of the squad due to injury.

Netherlands fixtures:

• Belgium vs. Netherlands – 5pm, June 21

• Portugal vs. Netherlands – 5pm, June 24

• Netherlands vs. Georgia – 5pm, June 27

Romeo Lavia – Belgium

Romeo Lavia is turning into one of the summer’s hottest targets, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool all monitoring the Southampton midfielder.

He won’t come cheap from the relegated Saints, potentially costing over £45 million at just 19 years old.

Belgium fixtures:

• Belgium vs. Netherlands – 5pm, June 21

• Georgia vs. Belgium – 5pm, June 24

• Portugal vs. Belgium – 5pm, June 27