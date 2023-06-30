There is simply no such thing as a quiet day following Liverpool, even when there is no football to watch! Here, we try our best to cover all of Friday’s big stories.

Liverpool push forward on Szoboszlai

Liverpool’s pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai is gathering pace, with the latest reports indicating that a deal could be reached sooner rather than later.

Reporter David Lynch wrote for This Is Anfield on Friday morning that the Reds are “engaged” in talks to sign the Hungarian midfielder, adding that the coming hours could be crucial in securing his signature.

The 22-year-old has a £60 million release clause in his contract which expires on June 30, meaning that Liverpool will have to act quickly if they are to get their man at that set price.

Newcastle are also said to have shown an interest in the player, but multiple reports have suggested that his preferred destination is Anfield.

3 things today: Carvalho loaned & away kit launched

Fabio Carvalho has completed his loan move to RB Leipzig, describing the German side as the “perfect club” for his progression

Liverpool have officially launched the new away kit for the 2023/2024 season, which will be debuted against Leicester in Singapore on July 30

Adrian has signed a new 12-month contract with Liverpool, extending his stay at Anfield into a fifth season

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Express have identified Goncalo Inacio as another player who could see his release clause activated by Liverpool

Liverpool will introduce safe standing next season, with a further 3,000 rail seats set to be added to the Kop

Midfield target Manu Kone could be set for a lengthy absence after the scale of his knee injury was confirmed by the French national team.

Premier League update

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign reported Liverpool target Jurrien Timber for £40.5 million (Daily Mail)

Amid David de Gea’s bizarre contract situation at Old Trafford, Man United are set to battle it out with Chelsea for the signature of Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martínez (Guardian)

If you’re here for your daily Declan Rice update, fear not! The deal is apparently being held up by disagreements between Arsenal and West Ham on payment structures (Sky Sports)

