Adrian has revealed that he is taking on a more senior role in the Liverpool dressing room after signing a new contract this summer.

The 36-year-old put pen to paper on a new one-year deal last month, extending his stay at Anfield into a fifth season.

News of those fresh terms came as something of a surprise to many given that Adrian has managed just a solitary appearance in each of the last two campaigns.

However, the Spaniard has now explained that the decision to keep him around owed much to his contributions off the pitch.

He told the club’s official website: “After Millie left, obviously I’m the most experienced player in the dressing room now. I have that role as well.

“I try to help the youngsters. We have a big Latin group as well, so I try to help them to settle as quick as possible – like Darwin [Nunez] learning English and Luis [Diaz] improving as well. We are like a family.

“We have to help each other to adapt as quick as possible, to play and to perform as well as possible. I’m one of the team players that tries to help and is ready for any opportunity.”

Adrian‘s new contract was questioned by many supporters due to the fact that he will take up one of just 17 non-homegrown spots in Liverpool’s Premier League squad.

But This Is Anfield understands the Reds are confident they can work around that issue as they continue to add to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

For example, midfield target Romeo Lavia would count as an underage player should he join this summer before qualifying for homegrown status for the 2024/25 campaign.