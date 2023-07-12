It was a quiet day in the world of Liverpool FC on a windy Wednesday on Merseyside – spare a thought for the players training at Kirkby.

Dominik Szoboszlai was already commenting on Kirkby’s windy conditions after his first day on Tuesday, and that was calmer than today. Welcome to Kirkby, Dom.

Over at Anfield, the conditions didn’t affect the new pitch being laid, which is almost complete now.

Anyway, today’s news, of what there is, is dominated by talk on Jordan Henderson‘s future…

Henderson to Saudi talk

Earlier this week we explained how Jordan Henderson was not in talks over a move to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, but Wednesday brought counter claims.

It’s now suggested that Henderson is considering a move, with a 50 percent pay rise and a longer contract on offer.

It all sounds a lot like 2021 when, seemingly, the player’s representatives leaked interest from other clubs in order to force the club to offer him a new contract – one that keeps the now 33-year-old at Anfield until his 35th birthday.

Quite what Henderson expects this time, is anyone’s guess, but a conversation appears to have been had in the last few days and Henderson isn’t happy about the lack of assurances he’s been given about his role.

Contrasting the press gang reports, Ben Jacobs says Henderson isn’t going anywhere and has no plans to join Al-Ettifaq.

Mo the machine the new lactate King

Mo Salah was already the Egyptian King, now he’s the new King of the Lactate Test .

Liverpool are no longer interested in Micky van de Ven .

Questionable Italian outlet Tuttosport claim Perr Schuurs has told his teammates that he may leave the club before next week.

A refreshed Trent knows we’ll need to be ‘near perfect’ to catch City.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

Aston Villa have signed Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal. Solid business.

Fulham have rejected a £25m bid from Saudi side Al-Hilal for Aleksandar Mitrovic. They’d struggle without him.

Sky Sports says Tottenham and Bayern have held talks over the signing of Harry Kane. A boring saga already.

This is a nice video from Tifo explaining, in particular, the pros and cons of Liverpool’s ‘new’ system versus the ‘old’ 4-3-3 shape. Interesting that it could be 4-3-3 that actually makes more sense this season.

There’s some Champions League qualifiers tonight but you probably won’t find a channel for them even if you did want to watch!