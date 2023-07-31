“I love this club” – Fabinho’s emotional message to Liverpool

After his move to Saudi Arabia was finally confirmed, Fabinho has posted an emotional goodbye message to Liverpool, the place he calls his “home”.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has officially joined Al Ittihad, in a move believed to be worth £40 million, bring to a close five glorious years at Anfield.

Taking to social media, Fabinho writes:

“Today I leave my home. It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible.

“Since day one at Liverpool, I’ve been embraced by everyone.

“What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true…

“With that jersey, I won every title a player can dream of. Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup…

“Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup. Thanks to Liverpool, I fulfilled my dream of walking into a stadium with my son in my arms.

“Thanks to Liverpool, I played in the best stadium in the world, with the best atmosphere in the world, which is Anfield.

“Thanks to Liverpool, I lived the biggest match of my life, the comeback against Barcelona, ??which was only possible thanks to Anfield. That moment will always be in my memory.

“I love what this crowd represents for the club. This love relationship between the club and the fans has always impressed me.

“And I can say without fear that “You’ll never walk alone”, after that match, alongside our fans, was the most defining moment of my career with Liverpool.

“I say this with a heart full of joy: I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone. #YNWA”

Fabinho‘s appreciation for Liverpool has been clear during his time at the club, but a new chapter now beckons for him as a player and Liverpool as a club in a new era under Jurgen Klopp.

Fabinho‘s departure follows after fellow midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson left the club this summer.

Liverpool’s only remaining midfielders are new signings Alex Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, plus Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

Fabinho‘s departure was confirmed on a busy night for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk being named club captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain.