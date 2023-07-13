★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
DARWIN #9 HOME SHIRTS
ICONIC NO. FOR NUNEZ
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's substitute Jordan Henderson on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Leaves a legend” to “thoroughly depressing” – Fans divided on potential Henderson to Saudi move

Jordan Henderson‘s potential move to Saudi Arabia has certainly become a major talking point for Liverpool supporters, for a host of reasons.

Henderson is said to be considering a move to join Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, with a quadrupling of his current wages claimed to be on offer.

The 33-year-old midfielder has two years left on his Liverpool contract and it is claimed that he will hold talks with Jurgen Klopp on Thursday.

For supporters, there’s a lot to discuss; from Henderson’s diminishing role in the team itself, the potential for new signings if he does leave, the life-changing money involved, his legacy at Liverpool, and the potential hypocrisy after him being such a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

He has given everything to the club, if he ends up leaving then I wish him all the best in his next adventure — Jieskosam in the comments

Would not begrudge Hendo leaving. He’s a Liverpool legend, despite all the criticism about his technical ability throughout his career, he have won all that can be won except the Europa League which ironically he have the chance to win this season if he stayed.

The big paydays like this don’t come for everyone all the time; When China was at it, it only lasted a season or two. He have the opportunity to enjoy first mover advantage, take it with both hands.

As for Stevie, I actually think that since his team is not one of those under the government, challenging or winning the title would actually be a boost for his managerial reputation. Xavi also came from the Qatar league to Barcelona and won La Liga, stepping down to take two steps back up, whilst filling your pocket, win-win — Red Dagger in the comments

Makes sense for all parties; he gets a huge final payday and the club gets to move on to a new younger midfield.
Many will say that we need his leadership in the dressing room. Well, i always refer to city. Didnt hesitate to lose these leaders when age caught up; Milner, Kompany, Fernandinho, Aguero…etc. Even Arsenal don’t mind xhaka leaving….
Henderson is and has been declining rapidly…forget sentiment and let him leave. — kuterazor in the comments

 

Many highlighted Henderson’s role as an ambassador for LGBT rights, with homosexuality illegal in Saudi Arabia:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson, wearing a rainbow armband, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Let us know how you feel about the possibility of Henderson joining Gerrard in Saudi Arabia in the comments.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks