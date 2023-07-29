Long-serving Liverpool defender rejoins last club on loan

Next season will serve as another year to gain experience for Adam Lewis as he heads back out on loan.

The 23-year-old spent last term at Newport County where he will now return to to spend another year under Graham Coughlan.

Last season, the left-back played 21 times in League Two before injury ended his season.

Seven additional appearances in cup competitions saw Lewis take his tally to 28 games. He became a mainstay of the team until hamstring problems caused his campaign to end in February.

He clearly made a good impression on his manager, though, as Coughlan – who only arrived in October – has decided to bring him back for another year in Wales.

The manager told their official website: “Adam is great to have at the back and it is fantastic to have him back around the club.

“Adam gives us a couple of options and qualities that we were lacking previously.”

Lewis was an important part of the Liverpool Academy for several years, as he captained the under-18s under Steven Gerrard and played for England from under-16 to under-20 level.

However, with Andy Robertson an immovable object in Liverpool’s first team since 2017, he has had to look elsewhere for game-time.

Having made one solitary appearance for the Reds first XI, a memorable win against Shrewsbury at Anfield, Lewis was put on Liverpool’s loan list later in 2020.

Since, he has played for Amiens, Plymouth and Livingston, as well as Newport County.

His new loan deal at County will finally take him up to the end of his long-term contract with Liverpool, that he signed in 2020.

Having been at the club since he was five years old, it will be a sad day for the Liverpudlian when he inevitably leaves next summer.

But, he does seem to have found a place to call home.

Lewis said: “I love Newport.

“I’ve loved it ever since I came here, I’m really hoping we have a good season and achieve what we want to achieve.”

You would have to assume that another strong season for the left-back could see him move there permanently next summer.