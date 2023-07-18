There’s been no shortage of excitement when it comes to what Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai can offer Liverpool, and there are “no doubts” in the dressing room that they will be a success.

Liverpool still need to tend to their midfield in the transfer window in light of Fabinho‘s impending departure and possibly Jordan Henderson‘s, but they’ve shown they can find the right players for the right price.

Both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai arrive with experience and an abundance of talent, which we have seen in glimpses thanks to the club throughout pre-season so far.

The duo will form part of a new-look midfield, with the first sighting in a red shirt expected in Wednesday’s friendly against Karlsruher, and fans are not the only ones eagerly awaiting what they will offer.

Andy Robertson is ready to see what they will bring to the side when points are on the line, but he has “no doubts” that they will be a “success at this club.”

“They’ve settled in very well,” Robertson told the club website.

“Obviously the fans will want to see them on the pitch and the fans will want to see how they do in the Premier League and so on. But the first couple of days what they’ve done is settle in quite seamlessly.

“It’s a very open squad. It’s a good squad if you’re a new player to come into. We welcome everyone with open arms and try to settle them down as much as possible. I think we’ve done that.

“And then on the pitch, you see their quality – I don’t think anyone has questioned their quality throughout their career. That’s why we’ve paid the money to get them.

“They’re showing their quality, they’re showing what they’ve got, they’re learning the way that we need them to play, and then I’m sure the fans are excited to see them because we are definitely excited to see how they do in the Premier League.

“From what I’ve seen so far, I’ve got no doubts they will be a success at this club.”

Words we love to hear!