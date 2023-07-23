With Liverpool preparing for their second pre-season friendly of the summer, the players have been feeling the love from supporters over in Germany.

The Reds will round off their Baden-Wurttemberg training camp with a meeting with Greuther Furth at midday on Monday as they continue preparations for the new season.

Singapore is up next for the squad later in the week, with clashes against Leicester and Bayern Munich in Southeast Asia on the agenda after a brief pit stop back in England.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad took time out to get some selfies with fans at the team hotel on Sunday, with the squad back on their bikes as they made their way to and from training.

The manager cheerfully posed for pictures and signed autographs for fans as he made his way through the crowd on Sunday.

Liverpool’s No. 1 Alisson was also generous with his time on the way to the latest session of the trip, while Curtis Jones was all smiles after making his late return to the squad earlier this week following his U21 Euros win with England.

New signing Alexis Mac Allister put grins on faces as he gave out signatures, with the World Cup winner even posing for a photograph with a young baby.

The midfielder made his first non-competitive appearance during the 4-2 friendly victory over Karlsruher on Wednesday evening and will be looking to continue his progress in the Monday’s behind-closed-doors clash against Greuther Furth.

Mohamed Salah looked in good spirits as he cycled his way to training, while Wednesday’s match winner Diogo Jota had plenty of time for pictures and autographs.

Of course, it’s not just cycling and selfies for the Reds, with the new ‘Inside Training’ video from LFC of Sunday’s session showing some intense attacking drills featuring Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and co.

Youngster Melkamu Frauendorf also seemed heavily involved, although Dominik Szoboszlai was absent after picking a slight ankle issue.

“Good session guys” was assistant Pepijn Lijnders‘ words.

Liverpool will be hoping to continue their steady progress towards the season opener at Stamford Bridge on August 13, just three weeks away.

Just four scheduled friendlies separate the Reds from Chelsea and the camp looks an enjoyable place to be at the moment!