Trent Alexander-Arnold has been officially named as the Reds’ new vice-captain and was given the news during an open training session in Southeast Asia.

The club announced the new leadership structure that will come into effect next season following the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner this summer.

As most expected, Virgil van Dijk will take the armband from the start of 2023/24, while local boy Alexander-Arnold will become Liverpool’s vice-captain.

It is a significant step up for the boyhood Red, who has formed part of the squad’s leadership group with the likes of fellow full-back Andy Robertson in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old discovered the news during the team’s open training session in Singapore, where Jurgen Klopp embraced his right-back and outlined his role within the hierarchy among his peers.

The moment @TrentAA found out he was going to be our vice-captain ?? pic.twitter.com/hZB0kMPhK3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2023

Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Alisson were among the potential options for the vacated vice-skipper position, but Liverpool’s No. 66 got the nod on the road to almost certainly becoming the full captain in years to come.

Alexander-Arnold has spoken in the past about his desire to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard in captaining the side as a Scouser and his latest promotion in responsibility takes him a step closer to that dream.

Van Dijk has typically led the side in the absence of Klopp’s usual leaders and has skippered the side sporadically throughout the summer as the manager has rotated his side in the pre-season friendlies.

It is the biggest leadership shake-up at the club in recent memory, with the captain’s armband having only changed hands twice in the last 20 years until this point.

Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will be hoping they can replicate the success achieved while Henderson and Milner were in the roles, a spell which included Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs.

The hard work will officially begin at Stamford Bridge on August 13 as the Reds kick off their Premier League campaign away at Chelsea.