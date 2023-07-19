It is time for Liverpool’s first of five pre-season friendlies, they’re in Germany to meet Karlsruher. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Only 11 days after pre-season officially kicked off for the Reds and they are taking to the pitch, helping the 2.Bundesliga side open their revamped stadium, Wildparkstadion.

The match will give Reds the opportunity to see Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in Liverpool colours for the first time, plus a number of academy players.

Jurgen Klopp has been putting his side through their paces on the training track so do not be surprised to see some heavy legs out there.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The first game gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 6.30pm in Karlsruhe, 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Karlsruher vs. Liverpool is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Karlsruher vs. Liverpool on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

servustv.com, Servus TV, LFCTV GO, Sport 3, VG+

