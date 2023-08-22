★ PREMIUM
SALFORD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, August 30, 2022: Liverpool's Oludare Olufunwa during the English Football League Trophy Northern Group D match between Salford City FC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Moor Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
22-year-old centre-back thankful to Liverpool family after 1 season stay

Liverpool added young centre-back Oludare Olufunwa to their ranks last summer after a successful trial, he has now found a new club but that doesn’t mean he is short of gratitude.

Short and sweet, Olufunwas spent short of a year at Liverpool after joining from Southampton last summer following a successful trial with the under-21s during pre-season.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who is also comfortable at right-back, was released by his boyhood club in 2022 and given a chance in the Reds’ academy set up.

Olufunwa was not seen as a signing for the first team, instead a player who could play a useful role in the academy following permanent and loan moves for others in the position.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 11, 2023: Liverpool's Oludare Olufunwa (R) celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the Premier League International Cup match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Paris Saint-Germain Under-21's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The youngster scored and played upwards of 10 games for the U21s last season and was released by Liverpool at the start of the summer, though he has now found a new home with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite the short stint at Liverpool, Olufunwa was appreciative of the “all the help” he received from everyone at the club and left with “some great memories.”

“I want to thank the Liverpool family for all the help they’ve given me since I joined the club,” Olufunwa penned in a messaged on Twitter following St Johnstone’s announcement.

“It was a pleasure to work with such amazing staff and players everyday and create some great memories. Lastly, thank you to all the fans for supporting me on my journey. YNWA!”

Short deals like this are not unusual for the academy, with Liverpool previously having injected an experienced option in their youth squads, much like Isaac Christie-Davies and Joe Hardy.

Olufunwa now joins fellow ex-Red Tony Gallacher at St Johnstone, the defender left in 2022 after four years at Anfield.

