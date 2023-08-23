Wednesday’s main stories included some fresh Andre updates, the Anfield Road latest and the potential departures of multiple youngsters.

Andre “focused” on Fluminense

Midfield target Andre has insisted he is “100 per cent focused” at Fluminense despite reports linking him with a move to Anfield.

Globo Esporte have quoted the midfielder as saying:

“Obviously it’s normal for offers to come in. Even more so when the team is doing well, progressing through the Copa Libertadores, at the top of the Brasileirao. Not just for me, but for others too. “I’m happy for the offers that come in, but my head is 100% focused on Fluminense today.”

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Liverpool’s wish is to bring the Brazilian to the club this summer, but Fluminense maintain that he isn’t for sale at present.

Andre’s immediate future could rest on his side’s progress in the Copa Libertadores, with the quarter-final second leg falling in the early hours of transfer deadline day morning in England.

Defeat to Olimpia would, in theory, give the Reds a handful of hours in which to complete a deal.

But it appears that Liverpool are more likely to have to wait until the January window if they wish to add the 22-year-old to their midfield options.

3 things today: Stadium update & Morton loan?

Club CEO Billy Hogan has confirmed the attendance for Liverpool’s next home game against Aston Villa amid concerns over further potential development delays

Tyler Morton is considering his next steps having returned from a four-month layoff with a broken foot

Latest Liverpool FC news

Boubacar Kamara was said to have been listed alongside Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia as a potential option to replace Fabinho

Mateusz Musialowski has rejected offers to return to Poland in favour of a move to Austria side TSV Hartberg

TuttoMercatoWeb claim Liverpool have made a ‘significant move’ for 15-year-old Atalanta youth midfielder Samuel Inacio Pia

Latest chat from elsewhere

With Lucas Paqueta appearing to be off the table, Man City are considering a move for Matheus Nunes, remember him? (The Athletic)

Speaking of former targets, Mason Mount has been ruled out for the next two games after picking up a knock against Tottenham (BBC)

The now rather tedious tale of Man United‘s takeover has taken another twist amid fears that the Glazers won’t sell the club (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

