Dominik Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s standout performer in his side’s 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth, on an excellent home debut.

The Reds made a disastrous start against the Cherries, falling behind early to Antoine Semenyo’s goal, but they recovered impressively.

Luis Diaz finished in style to make it 1-1, before Mohamed Salah scored on the rebound before half-time after his penalty was kept out.

Alexis Mac Allister was harshly sent off in the second half, but thankfully, Diogo Jota was on-hand to net from close range, sealing the win.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

There was little doubt over who one of Liverpool’s star man was at Anfield, as Szoboszlai (8.8) deservedly topped the pile after an eye-catching showing from start to finish.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described him as “magnificent” against Bournemouth, declaring that “Anfield has a new hero,” while Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed an “outstanding second-half showing full of purpose.”

Meanwhile, second-place Diaz (8.0) enjoyed another impressive outing for the Reds, scoring in style and completing three out of four dribbles.

Next up was Jota (7.6), who recovered from a below-par start to have a big say on the result, teeing up Diaz and then scoring himself.

Mark Doyle of Goal feels that the Portuguese has “got a real shot of making the centre-forward role his own because of his pressing,” as he competes with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez for minutes.

Alisson (7.5) was also good on the day, as he again made decisive saves, with Jackson saying his influence is “unrivalled.”

As for the worst performer on the day, Trent Alexander-Arnold (6.0) took home the wooden spoon, not helped by a three-out-of-10 rating by from Mark Doyle.

Like so many, though, he improved as the minutes ticked by and Ian Doyle said he “redeemed himself” in the lead-up to Diaz’s equaliser.

Liverpool’s next game arrives a week on Sunday, in what looks like a mouthwatering Premier League contest away to Newcastle (4.30pm UK).