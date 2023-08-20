Liverpool returned to Anfield with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in a game that provided fans with plenty of talking points to dissect post-match.

The Reds came from behind to take all three points from their first home game of the season while overcoming the loss of Alexis Mac Allister to a contentious red card.

An early Antoine Semenyo strike was cancelled out by a sublime Luis Diaz goal shortly before the half-hour mark before Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front from the rebound following his missed penalty.

Diogo Jota put daylight between the sides shortly after Mac Allister’s sending-off, with the Reds arguably looking more assured after going down to 10 men.

There was plenty to ponder both on and off the pitch, including yet another telling-off from the manager!

Here are some of the key discussion points from the first home game of the campaign.

Klopp not happy with his song!

Listen to Klopp on the touchline: “Can you stop singing that shit!” Has he crossed the line here? pic.twitter.com/XjGusiRXqn — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) August 20, 2023

Jurgen Klopp once again showed his frustration at having his song chanted during the game, vocalising his discontent on the touchline.

The manager gestured to supporters to sing a different song when the chorus broke out and could even be heard yelling at fans to “stop” on the television coverage.

He has warned supporters on multiple occasions to focus their support on the players while the match is taking place, but that doesn’t appear to have deterred the Kop!

Nunez heads down the tunnel

Nunez straight off down the tunnel at full time, didn't look happy. No idea why. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) August 19, 2023

As was the case against Chelsea, Darwin Nunez was restricted to a substitute appearance in the victory over the Cherries.

The Uruguayan replaced Luis Diaz with just a few minutes left on the clock and despite looking lively on the pitch he seemed visibly unhappy after the final whistle.

Nunez wasn’t interested in any post-match pleasantries and headed straight for the tunnel after the game, leaving some to question whether he was disappointed about his role.

There may of course have been very little in it, but fans are always quick to notice these things!

A Trent injury worry?

After being replaced by Joe Gomez in the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold gave us some cause for concern as he was seen limping towards the tunnel at full time.

The right-back was spotted with ice on his ankle as he spoke with Klopp after the game and looked to be uncomfortable as he walked away.

The manager added after the game that the 24-year-old will “hopefully” be okay and that he was optimistic the knock was not a serious one.

It could well be little to worry about, but as fans we have a natural urge to fear the worst as far as injuries are concerned!

A warm welcome for the newcomer

Despite only being officially unveiled as a Liverpool player on Friday, Wataru Endo came off the bench to make his debut against Bournemouth.

Being introduced straight after a goal always helps, but the 30-year-old was given a huge reception as he made his way onto the pitch in place of Cody Gakpo.

It was something of a baptism of fire given the red card shortly before his arrival, but Endo will have been delighted to make his first appearance and feel the love of the Anfield crowd.

Szoboszlai shines

It was an impressive first outing at Anfield for Liverpool’s new No. 8 as he stole the show against the Cherries.

Dominik Szoboszlai looked completely at home in the Reds’ midfield and worked hard in both directions as he produced an almost undisputable man-of-the-match showing.

Fans have been given plenty to get excited about with the new-look midfield and the Hungarian was a standout figure as Liverpool picked up all three points on their return to Anfield.