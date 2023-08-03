It’s all about the midfielders in Thursday’s round up, with one deal taking too long according to Southampton‘s manager while reports of the preferences of another target surface.

Southampton boss admits Lavia deal is “dragging”

Russell Martin has conceded that Liverpool’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia is “dragging on” this summer. We echo those sentiments, Russell!

The Reds have already had two bids for the 19-year-old rejected and have since turned their attention to Fluminense’s Andre while talks stall with Southampton.

This Is Anfield understands that personal terms have been agreed with Lavia to join Liverpool, but the two clubs are still apart in their valuations of the player.

In discussing the futures of both Lavia and fellow midfielder James Ward-Prowse, Martin said: “If they’re both not here at some point or one of them isn’t, it will be because the club and the player have both had something that is beneficial for everyone.

“I think that is why it has dragged on so long so far and I think it might continue to drag on.”

A Brazilian reporter has told Redmen TV 2 that Andre “wants” to join Liverpool and is confident that the midfielder will make a move to the Premier League

Liverpool are not the mystery club said to have lodged an £80 million bid for Moises Caicedo

Cody Gakpo has hailed the Reds’ attacking options and said he expects Jurgen Klopp to choose his forward lines based on what the team “need for each game” next season

Max Woltman has made a permanent move to Oxford United, bringing his 15-year stay at the club to an end

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reported to be considering an offer to join Besiktas, having been without a club since the expiry of his Liverpool deal this summer (BBC)

Liverpool U21s will open their Premier League 2 campaign with a home Merseyside derby on Monday August 14

Aaron Ramsdale has spoken out about homophobic comments in dressing rooms and has vowed to call teammates out on it in future (The Players’ Tribune)

Newcastle have agreed a deal with Southampton for Tino Livramento, so that’s how you do business with the Saints! (Sky Sports)

Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and talks are taking place between the clubs over a potential deal (Fabrizio Romano)

