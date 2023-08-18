Liverpool have been crying out for a No. 6 since Fabinho left, and Jurgen Klopp has made new signing Wataru Endo aware of his importance.

Having arrived from Stuttgart for £16.25 million, the Japanese captain isn’t the big-money move that many Reds were expecting.

However, that doesn’t diminish his importance in any way and Klopp has emphasised his role in team.

With his first words in-person to Endo, Liverpool’s manager made clear how much he values the new signing.

The German said: “As soon as you are available in the right stuff and in the right shirt, just feel as comfortable as possible because we really need you.

“We really need you and your heart, and your legs, and your football ability, and your football brain. Your desire, we need it.”

Endo clearly has the attributes required that Klopp believes will help Liverpool onto the next step of their redevelopment.

“We have a really good team, really good – ready to work but very offensive,” the boss added with a rambunctious laugh.

“Really happy to see you.”

Having delved deeper into the player, it is a signing Liverpool supporters can get excited about.

Despite being 30 years old, Endo covers plenty of ground and Klopp praised the player, saying: “I am from Germany, I watch a lot of Bundesliga, know Endo from Stuttgart, liked him from the start.

“A really good footballer, 5’10”, but in the air really good and defensive challenges [he] loves it,” the boss added on his new No. 3. “Tactically really good.”

Whether Endo can play vs. Bournemouth is still unknown, as he faces a race against time to get his work permit sorted.