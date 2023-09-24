★ PREMIUM
24 of the best photos as Liverpool overcome Wolves and celebrate in style

Liverpool made it hard for themselves but came away with another victory on Sunday, with celebrations at Wolves summing up their 3-1 comeback.

The Reds looked set to fall foul of the post-international schedule with a limp start to their 12.30pm kickoff at Molineux.

But having gone behind to Hwang Hee-chan’s first-half strike, a half-time change saw Liverpool return in stronger form, with Cody Gakpo levelling soon after.

It seemed only a matter of time from there that they would take the lead, with goals from Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott turning the tie on its head.

Here are 24 of the best photos from Liverpool’s latest triumph.

 

It was all going Wolves’ way, until Gakpo struck…

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with team-mate Curtis Jones after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Then Robbo stepped up for 2-1…

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2RW1XW3 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

2RW1XT6 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Robertson celebrates with Elliott and Salah vs Wolves - September 16, 2023 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (R) celebrates with team-mate Harvey Elliott after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Before Elliott sealed the comeback…

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Elliott and Jones vs Wolves celebrate (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) celebrates with team-mate Curtis Jones after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) celebrates with team-mate Curtis Jones after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

…and carnage ensued at Molineux!

2RW1Y10 Wolverhampton, UK. 16th Sep, 2023. Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrate scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorer Harvey Elliott celebrates with manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorer Harvey Elliott celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorer Harvey Elliott celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From 1-0 down to 3-1 up. Four wins from five. Mentality monsters. Up the Reds.

