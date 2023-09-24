Liverpool made it hard for themselves but came away with another victory on Sunday, with celebrations at Wolves summing up their 3-1 comeback.

The Reds looked set to fall foul of the post-international schedule with a limp start to their 12.30pm kickoff at Molineux.

But having gone behind to Hwang Hee-chan’s first-half strike, a half-time change saw Liverpool return in stronger form, with Cody Gakpo levelling soon after.

It seemed only a matter of time from there that they would take the lead, with goals from Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott turning the tie on its head.

Here are 24 of the best photos from Liverpool’s latest triumph.

It was all going Wolves’ way, until Gakpo struck…

Then Robbo stepped up for 2-1…

Before Elliott sealed the comeback…

…and carnage ensued at Molineux!

From 1-0 down to 3-1 up. Four wins from five. Mentality monsters. Up the Reds.