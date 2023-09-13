Despite being arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi’s son still humbles him by referencing that night at Anfield in 2019.

The Reds produced one of the greatest comebacks of all time to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona with a famous 4-0 victory in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Having reached the final in the most unlikely of circumstances, Liverpool went on to win the competition by seeing off Tottenham in the Madrid showpiece 25 days later.

Messi has achieved all there is to achieve in the game after lifting the World Cup with Argentina back in December, but his son Mateo still chooses to poke fun at his father’s career low points.

In a clip of an interview with TyC Sports that has recently circulated online, Messi revealed that his son is a wind-up merchant when it comes to football and regularly taunts both his brother and his father.

The 36-year-old explained: “When Mateo plays with me in the backyard, he goes ‘I’m Liverpool and Valencia because they beat you!’.

“At home when Thiago and Mateo are watching football together, Mateo will celebrate Real Madrid goals to p*** off his brother.”

It is a testament to the significance of that night that it still stands out to Messi’s family from what has been one of the most remarkable careers in football history.

Messi himself scored a long-range free-kick in the first leg at the Nou Camp, but it ultimately counted for nothing as braces from Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum booked the Reds’ spot in the final in one of Anfield’s most famous nights.

The Argentine now plies his trade in America having signed for Inter Miami from PSG back in July, but it appears that the 4-0 defeat continues to follow him.

Liverpool fans will certainly never forget that evening in May either, a moment which set the side on their way to the first of many trophies under Jurgen Klopp.