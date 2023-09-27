★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leicester – Follow the League Cup match here!

Liverpool begin their League Cup campaign with a third-round tie against Leicester at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Tim Robinson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Chambers, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Souttar, Coady, Justin; Pereira, Choudhury, Casadei, Albrighton; Yunus, McAteer, Iheanacho

Subs: Hermansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023