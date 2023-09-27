Liverpool begin their League Cup campaign with a third-round tie against Leicester at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Tim Robinson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Chambers, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Souttar, Coady, Justin; Pereira, Choudhury, Casadei, Albrighton; Yunus, McAteer, Iheanacho

Subs: Hermansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.