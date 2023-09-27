Liverpool begin their League Cup campaign with a third-round tie against Leicester at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Tim Robinson.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Gakpo
Subs: Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Chambers, Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez
Leicester: Stolarczyk; Souttar, Coady, Justin; Pereira, Choudhury, Casadei, Albrighton; Yunus, McAteer, Iheanacho
Subs: Hermansen, Faes, Vestergaard, Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka
