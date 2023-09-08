Virgil van Dijk BANNED vs. Wolves for red card reaction

Virgil van Dijk has been handed a further one-game ban in addition to a fine thanks to his comments after being shown a red card at Newcastle.

Liverpool’s captain was dismissed in the first half in the dramatic 2-1 win at Newcastle last month for his last-man challenge on Alexander Isak.

Van Dijk was immediately astounded by the decision of referee John Brooks to brandish a red card, and his protests to both Brooks and fourth official Craig Pawson earned him a charge from the FA.

The No. 4 labeled the decision a “f***ing joke” before leaving the field and having admitted to acting in an ‘improper manner’ towards a match official, he has received his punishment.

While having served the one-match ban for the red card against Aston Villa, he will now miss the trip to Wolves on September 16 after receiving a further one-match suspension.

Van Dijk has also been fined £100,000 for his use of abusive and insulting words towards officials.

An FA statement read: “The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

“Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

The audio recording of conversations between the VAR, referee and players as Van Dijk was sent off was recently released, with VAR official Stuart Attwell and his assistant heard making various checks.

Brooks was adamant he made the right call from the off and at the end of the conversation Van Dijk was heard saying it was a “f**king joke.”

With Ibrahima Konate still working his way back from injury, it is likely that Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will again start together in central defence at Wolves.