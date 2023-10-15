The Reds were all smiles at the AXA Training Centre as they trained ahead of Toulouse’s visit in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Four days after the latest Merseyside derby win, the squad were put through their final paces before playing host to their third Europa League group game of the season.

The Reds currently have a perfect record in the competition and Thursday’s match pits them against second-place in Group E, with Toulouse sat two points behind Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo trained with the squad after successfully recovering from his knee injury sustained at Tottenham, with Jurgen Klopp confirming he will be part of the squad at Anfield.

No wonder the boss has a smile on his face.

There are no new injury concerns for the Reds heading into this midweek fixture, with Andy Robertson still joined by Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak on the sidelines.

Curtis Jones is available with this a European competition, he still has one domestic match suspension to serve, and his fresh legs will be valuable in midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday and was greeted with various renditions of Happy Birthday, will be expected to take a break with a place on the bench.

Mohamed Salah looked to be enjoying the brisk early evening in Kirkby, and an appearance for the No. 11 against Toulouse will see him become only the 13th player to reach 70 European appearances for Liverpool.

Kostas Tsimikas, meanwhile, had fun taking over camera duties and Adrian was more than happy to be one of his subjects…

Interestingly, there was also a deserved call-up to senior training for 16-year-old Trey Nyoni, who has been a revelation for the academy since joining in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has settled nicely into the under-18s side, and while ineligible for Thursday’s squad, his presence was acknowledgement of his impressive start to life at the club.

Klopp has hinted he may not make as many sweeping changes as we’ve seen in previous Europa League matches so far, but rotation is definitely expected.

Liverpool will want to wrap up a place in the knockout stages as soon as possible a win over Toulouse will help them do just that, plus carry momentum into the next match on Sunday.

We’ve seen plenty of goals at Anfield so far (16 in six games), let’s hope that continues on Thursday evening!

Liverpool squad in pre-Toulouse training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Adrian*, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni

Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Diaz

* Ineligible