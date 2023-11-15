Andy Robertson will not be back in a Liverpool shirt until 2024, but his rehab from a shoulder injury continues at the AXA Training Centre.

The Reds’ left-back has missed the last seven matches after injuring his shoulder while on international duty with Scotland, which he has since undergone surgery for.

“Robbo had surgery, all went well,” Klopp said in mid-October. “As good as it can be, recovery starts after soon as he wakes up.”

It has been more than three weeks since the surgery, and Robertson has kept a quiet profile on social media, but he posted a small update on Tuesday showing him taking advantage of the club’s state-of-the-art training facilities.

Posting on his Instagram story, Robertson was enjoying an afternoon rehab session but was asking Conor Bradley, “where you at?”

The duo have no doubt spent plenty of time together of late as the youngster has been sidelined with a long-term back injury.

While Bradley has already made a return to parts of first-team training – on this occasion he was in the gym – Robertson’s rehabilitation still has a long way to go.

But like many injured players before him, the Scot has shown he was making use of the hydrotherapy tools at the AXA, which includes a HydroWorx pool that helps increase mobility by taking advantage of the body’s buoyancy in water.

It offers an in-house alternative to land-based therapy as Robertson can keep up his conditioning in a reduced load environment – as to not agitate the shoulder joint.

It’s not a miracle worker, but having these tools at the training ground was a key selling point for the move to Kirkby, with the club having been prepared to invest in all facets of a player’s journey.