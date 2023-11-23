Thursday brought us promising news regarding the stadium development, an admission from the skipper and a potential change of transfer tack.

Major Anfield Road update

The phased opening of the Anfield Road upper tier will begin when Man United come to town next month.

The section has been completely closed so far this season following delays caused by the collapse of contractor Buckingham Group earlier this year.

It appears that the development is getting back on track, however, as This Is Anfield understands that the upper tier could be up to half full for the visit of our rivals on December 17th.

Expectation is that the capacity could reach 56,000 for the contest, before that figure rises to 61,000 upon completion of the project early next year.

Not a bad game for the phased opening to start and to get more fans into the ground, let’s give them hell!

3 things today: Van Dijk admission & Reds eye defender

Virgil van Dijk believes he is back to his best after admitting his levels had dropped following his knee injury, it’s fair to say we’re all in agreement there!

The Reds are said to be exploring “defensive targets” having reportedly ended their pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre

Harvey Elliott has been singled out for praise by his international manager following an excellent brace for England U21s at Goodison Park

Latest Liverpool FC news

Conor Bradley was one of five players back in training from injury ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Man City, that’s what we like to hear!

It sounds like Ibrahima Konate is also ready for the weekend’s clash despite having pulled out of the France squad over the break due to injury

Al-Ittihad’s president has vowed to explain why attempts to sign Mohamed Salah failed in the summer, perhaps something to do with waiting until the last day of the window?

Video of the day

Wondering what Nat Phillips is up to? We spoke to a Celtic expert to get insight into why the defender is struggling for minutes on loan in Scotland.