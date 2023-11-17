There were emotional scenes in Colombia on Thursday night as Luis Diaz scored twice to beat Brazil, with his father watching on in the stands.

Diaz scored in the 75th and 79th minutes, as the home side overcame an early goal from Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli to win 2-1.

It marked a historic result for Colombia, as they earned victory over Brazil for the first time since 2015 – and only the second time in 23 meetings over the last 32 years.

For Diaz, who has emerged as a leader for his country and their most important player, the night was more significant as his parents were in attendance in Barranquilla.

After being reunited with his mother and father earlier this week, following their kidnapping and a nearly two-week ordeal for Luis Diaz Sr., the winger was able to play in front of them again.

The scenes after his two late headers, which gave Alisson no chance between the sticks, were unsurprisingly emotional.

Esta fue la mejor parte del partido, ver al papá de Luis Díaz celebrando los goles de su hijo. La libertad, la vida y la familia, no se cambian por nada. Gracias a Dios, por este triunfo de la Selección Colombia y por los dos goles de nuestro Luis Díaz. ???????? pic.twitter.com/dELKQwvXrA — Juan Nicolás Vizcaya (@JuanNicolasVizc) November 17, 2023

??? Luis Díaz’s father reaction after he scored vs Brazil is just wonderful to see. pic.twitter.com/Xl83NUN2kl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2023

There were tears from Diaz as he leapt the advertising hoardings to celebrate, pointing to the stands, while his father almost collapsed in the arms of those around him.

After the game, which put Colombia third in the CONMEBOL qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup, Diaz was embraced by Alisson on the pitch.

?? Alisson Becker a Luis Díaz después de anotarle dos goles: ? “Te lo mereces, Lucho. Te lo mereces. Te quiero mucho, amigo” #YNWA ? pic.twitter.com/0HRGnXf6ZL — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) November 17, 2023

“You deserve it, Lucho. You deserve it,” the goalkeeper told his Liverpool team-mate. “I love you so much, friend.”

Speaking to Colombia outlet RCN following the victory, Diaz reflected: “I thought about my dad.

“I have no doubt why I came out brave, responsible and kind. He always had the mentality and faith that he was going to get ahead. I want to dedicate this victory to him.”

It was the perfect occasion for the Diaz family – and for Colombia, a vital win that sets them on course for Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.