Liverpool have given a positive update on women’s defender Gemma Bonner after being knocked out, but she has revealed the gruesome extent of her injury.

It was an historic afternoon at Leigh Sports Village as Liverpool earned their first-ever Women’s Super League win over Man United, but it came after a nasty blow for Bonner.

A clash of heads with United forward Rachel Williams in the closing stages left Bonner prone on the pitch, needing immediate treatment, and upon regaining consciousness, she was helped off by both Liverpool and United staff.

There was blood pouring from the 32-year-old’s face as she walked down the tunnel, with concern over a serious head injury.

Monday saw club doctor Amelia Woodhouse provide an update on Bonner’s situation, explaining: “Gemma lost consciousness temporarily and suffered a facial laceration during the incident.”

Bonner is following concussion protocol before being cleared to return to training, though Liverpool are not in action again until January 14 either way.

The centre-back, who rejoined the Reds 12 months ago after four-and-a-half years away, took to Twitter to share a graphic photo of her injury.

Went to Manchester, got my lips done, left with +3 points ?? Thank you for all the messages, a concussion + a few more stitches to add to my collection but I am healing up and really feeling the love ? Merry Christmas Reds ??????@LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/uHxa4OYkyD — Gemma Bonner (@gembon23) December 18, 2023

“Went to Manchester, got my lips done, left with three points,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all the messages, a concussion and a few more stitches to add to my collection but I am healing up and really feeling the love.”

Bonner added: “Seriously though…extremely thankful for the medical team at Man United, especially the doc!

“And of course Liverpool for looking after me so well. I will be continuing my recovery with guidance from the club. Thank you.”

A product of the Leeds academy, Bonner spent four years in the first team at her hometown club before a season at Chelsea then led her to Liverpool in 2012.

After six years, winning back-to-back titles under Matt Beard in 2013 and 2014, she then left for Man City in 2018 and then Racing Louisville in the United States in 2022.

Her return to Merseyside came following the reappointment of Beard as manager and promotion back to the Women’s Super League, with Liverpool now in a considerably stronger position.