★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

LAST CHANCE!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

No Palhinha pursuit, 4 Reds rested & Carvalho recall? – Latest LFC News

A transfer off the table, a possible loan recall and players rested for Liverpool’s final Europa League group game, there’s plenty of news to catch up on this Wednesday.

 

Don’t be expecting Palhinha

We’re getting close to the opening of another transfer window, and we all know what that entails!

Joao Palhinha is a name in the headlines currently, with Liverpool linked alongside Arsenal and Bayern Munich, but This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reports a January deal “will not be pursued.”

Klopp “has no plans to bolster his options in the holding midfield position” with a move for the 28-year-old, who does not represent the typical transfer profile under our current owners.

Fulham are understood to want a fee of £70 million, a fee Liverpool would not entertain and thus they “are expected to stick” with the options currently at their disposal.

It’s easy to get swept away with the possibilities of transfers, but don’t be getting any hopes up for this one. Sorry.

 

4 things today: Anfield, injuries & team news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2RJG943 LEVERKUSEN - Fabio Carvalho of RB Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen - RB Leipzig at DE Bay Arena on May 27, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. AP | Dutch Height | GERRIT OF COLOGNE

  • Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig over Fabio Carvalho‘s loan spell, a recall is on the cards after just 250 minutes across the season so far – it’s really not gone to plan

  • Fabinho is “happy” for both Liverpool and Mo Salah as he dismissed the prospect of the No. 11 joining him in Saudi Arabia – we’re ready for all the links in January, though!

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 26, 2023: Newcastle United's goalkeeper Loris Karius during the Football League Cup Final match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Erling Haaland is expected back in training on Thursday, but his involvement vs. Crystal Palace is still uncertain, says Pep Guardiola – still a bit weird to see the Reds four points ahead of City at this stage

 

Video of the day and match of the night

The new upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand will not be full against Man United, but it will hold fans for the very first time. We got an inside look during the test event.

Nice of them to make sure evacuation procedures were in working order, Man United supporters may just put it to the test on Sunday…

There’s no shortage of action with the final games of the Champions League group stage, RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys in the early kickoff (5.45pm UK) could give us a glimpse of Carvalho – if not, that speaks volumes!

As for the 8pm selections, Dortmund vs. PSG or Newcastle vs. AC Milan would be our picks – don’t forget, Newcastle‘s fate could link back to the Premier League getting a fifth CL spot.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023