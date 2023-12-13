A transfer off the table, a possible loan recall and players rested for Liverpool’s final Europa League group game, there’s plenty of news to catch up on this Wednesday.

Don’t be expecting Palhinha

We’re getting close to the opening of another transfer window, and we all know what that entails!

Joao Palhinha is a name in the headlines currently, with Liverpool linked alongside Arsenal and Bayern Munich, but This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reports a January deal “will not be pursued.”

Klopp “has no plans to bolster his options in the holding midfield position” with a move for the 28-year-old, who does not represent the typical transfer profile under our current owners.

Fulham are understood to want a fee of £70 million, a fee Liverpool would not entertain and thus they “are expected to stick” with the options currently at their disposal.

It’s easy to get swept away with the possibilities of transfers, but don’t be getting any hopes up for this one. Sorry.

4 things today: Anfield, injuries & team news

Anfield WILL host 57,000 fans when Man United visit on Sunday, with the safety certificate for the upper tier granted – that’s going to be some sight!

Alexis Mac Allister has provided an insight into his recovery, plenty of medical measures to get him back in good time – hopefully sooner rather than later

27 players trained on the eve of the clash with Union SG, with five youngsters called up to the squad – it’s a dead rubber and wholesale changes beckon

Speaking of which, FOUR big names have been left at home as Liverpool confirmed their 23-man travelling squad. Before you look, who would you want to see left out?

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig over Fabio Carvalho‘s loan spell, a recall is on the cards after just 250 minutes across the season so far – it’s really not gone to plan

Fabinho is “happy” for both Liverpool and Mo Salah as he dismissed the prospect of the No. 11 joining him in Saudi Arabia – we’re ready for all the links in January, though!

Man United picked up two more injuries as the bowed out of European competition altogether on Tuesday – they could be without 11 senior players at Anfield!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Loris Karius could be play his first Champions League game since that final, with Martin Dubravka a doubt with illness – it’d be only his second game for Newcastle

Erling Haaland is expected back in training on Thursday, but his involvement vs. Crystal Palace is still uncertain, says Pep Guardiola – still a bit weird to see the Reds four points ahead of City at this stage

Video of the day and match of the night

The new upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand will not be full against Man United, but it will hold fans for the very first time. We got an inside look during the test event.

Nice of them to make sure evacuation procedures were in working order, Man United supporters may just put it to the test on Sunday…

There’s no shortage of action with the final games of the Champions League group stage, RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys in the early kickoff (5.45pm UK) could give us a glimpse of Carvalho – if not, that speaks volumes!

As for the 8pm selections, Dortmund vs. PSG or Newcastle vs. AC Milan would be our picks – don’t forget, Newcastle‘s fate could link back to the Premier League getting a fifth CL spot.