Conor Bradley makes his biggest Liverpool appearance yet as part of the Reds’ starting lineup to host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for much of January, Jurgen Klopp has turned to his youth ranks.

Liverpool take on Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, and 20-year-old right-back Conor Bradley is one of five changes.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues his run as cup goalkeeper, with Bradley joined by Ibrahima Konate, the fit-again Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in defence.

Recovered from his own knee problem, Alexis Mac Allister makes a second consecutive start, flanked by Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones.

Harvey Elliott is expected to take up duties on the right wing again, with Luis Diaz on the left and Diogo Jota up front.

A swathe of injuries, along with the absence of Mo Salah and Wataru Endo at mid-season tournaments, means there are few senior options on the bench.

Darwin Nunez is among those, however, and will be joined by the likes of Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Alisson, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius