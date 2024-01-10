★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 30, 2023: Liverpool's Conor Bradley after the UEFA Europa League Group E match day 5 game between Liverpool FC and LASK at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: 5 changes as Conor Bradley starts

Conor Bradley makes his biggest Liverpool appearance yet as part of the Reds’ starting lineup to host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for much of January, Jurgen Klopp has turned to his youth ranks.

Liverpool take on Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, and 20-year-old right-back Conor Bradley is one of five changes.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues his run as cup goalkeeper, with Bradley joined by Ibrahima Konate, the fit-again Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in defence.

Recovered from his own knee problem, Alexis Mac Allister makes a second consecutive start, flanked by Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones.

Harvey Elliott is expected to take up duties on the right wing again, with Luis Diaz on the left and Diogo Jota up front.

A swathe of injuries, along with the absence of Mo Salah and Wataru Endo at mid-season tournaments, means there are few senior options on the bench.

Darwin Nunez is among those, however, and will be joined by the likes of Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Alisson, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024