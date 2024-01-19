Liverpool may have enjoyed a winter break from Premier League action this week, but there has still been plenty going on.

Check out our round-up of reporting from This Is Anfield across the last seven days.

Centre-back on Reds’ radar

Liverpool are already laying the foundations for this summer’s transfer window by assessing potential centre-back signings.

As explained in this report from This Is Anfield, Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande is among the players being considered.

Read more here

Liverpool set for triple injury boost

Jurgen Klopp offered up some hugely encouraging injury news in his pre-Bournemouth press conference, revealing that three stars are close to making a return.

After having double figures unavailable for the two games prior to the winter break, it’s a very welcome boost that many players look set to return in the coming weeks.

Still, no word on Thiago, though!

Read more here

Latest on Olise and Summerville links

Although their January window is expected to remain quiet, Liverpool continue to be linked with attacking reinforcments for next summer.

But do they even need them and, if so, might Michael Olise and Crysencio Summerville feature on their shortlist?

Read more here

Ben Doak targeting return in April

Kopites feared that Ben Doak‘s season might be over after he was forced to undergo knee surgery late last month.

But this exclusive fitness update from This Is Anfield reveals a more encouraging picture for the Scot.

Read more here

Bournemouth XI Predict

Sunday’s match on the south coast should see a pretty similar lineup for Liverpool as last time out, with the back four almost certain, and then only two positions really to decide.

I’d certainly be starting Diogo Jota for this one.

Read more here

Elsewhere on This Is Anfield

We spoke to Bruce Grobbelaar to get his best XI of Liverpool players he played alongside – it’s some team! Have a watch in the video above.