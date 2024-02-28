Liverpool’s “spirit knows no bounds” as “superstar in the making” scores twice

Two of Liverpool’s young forwards scored as the Reds progressed past Southampton 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round.

If any Liverpool supporters thought they were getting an easy night, they quickly learned that wouldn’t be the case as Southampton took the form of Barcelona’s great 2009 side in the early stages.

Though Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns will take the headlines, thanks must go also to several players including Caoimhin Kelleher, who kept out Southampton on three very dangerous occasions.

He was just one of the team that worked incredibly hard, despite the opposition taking control at first. But Liverpool grew with confidence in the second half, and in the end were deserving winners.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to a very satisfactory night at Anfield.

Comfortable in the end

It's like Jurgen Klopp is finding new and more ridiculous ways to win football games just so Liverpool fans miss him even more when he goes. Patched up doesn't do that team justice, and yet two 18-year-olds win it on their first and third appearances respectively. It's madness. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) February 28, 2024

In all honesty that scoreline could have been messy but it isn’t. The spirit in our club knows no bounds ?? — Kenny (@KopAce74) February 28, 2024

“Solid win and all the youngsters played really well. Left a few gaps at the back that we never got punished for but we made our own luck. Danns looks like a really promising player.” – TheGman in the comments.

“The squad keeps getting younger and younger. Good game. Macca came and calmed the midfield. Very industrious work from Gomez. He has been played in all positions throughout this season.” – Yussuq Madiq on Facebook.

Klopp's youngsters are something else! Brilliant win this, especially after Southampton were so dominant at the start. United away it is then, FFS! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 28, 2024

What a fantastic result.

Performance wise, it took a while for us to get going, understandably so.

Once we grew into the game we were great.

What about the young fella's.

They are absolutely brilliant.

Danns looks a real prospect.

Clark was unreal doing what the team needed.

? — Jonathan Husband (@jonnyhusband1) February 28, 2024

“Good result but Southampton missed some good chances but the ‘kids’ kept at it…Danns is a superstar ‘in the making’.” – Jason Robinson on Facebook.

Fairy tale stuff this. 3 goals from the 18 years olds gets us through the tie with ease. So bloody impressive how they took their goals. Special shout out to Kelleher as he saves were excellent! Off to Old Trafford! #YNWA — jason willson (@tuggyj) February 28, 2024

“Great performances from the youngsters. Harvey Elliott was superb. The only downside is Gakpo was poor and Gomez had a tough time too in the first half.” – Rahul in the comments.

Notable individuals

Konate has been ridiculously good in this second half. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 28, 2024

“I’m really excited by Danns and Clark. Danns produced two top class finishes. Clark was very mature as the game went on, and Bradley was brilliant again.” – Kloppo16 in the comments.

All the kids good again.

Special mention for Ibou, thought he was immense. — Nigel Coady OH CAMPIONE ?????? (@IrishRed11) February 28, 2024

Bobby Clark looked every inch like a senior pro tonight. So much guile and composure on the ball and fantastic work rate throughout. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 28, 2024

Bradley, Clark, McConnell, Quansah, Danns, Koumas. Not just appearances this season, but goal contributions. That is stupid. Just stupid. — El Mans (@el_mansfield) February 28, 2024

A word for Kelleher

The Saints could have been out of sight if it weren’t for Kelleher’s brilliance in one-on-one situations, and supporters recognised that.

I don't wanna jinx it but Kelleher has proper stepped up as of late. #LFC #LIVSOU #FACup — Addy B. (@ADAMLFC92) February 28, 2024

Kelleher’s stock has gone up more in the last week than in the last 2 seasons. @LFC — Kyle Pullman (@kylepullman) February 28, 2024

Kelleher is better than 90% of prem goalkeepers. Alisson and Ederson. No other top class GKs in the league at the moment. — BigAl (@ThePodgyPostie) February 28, 2024

This run of games has done the world of good for Kelleher’s confidence. Playing out of his skin every game right now ?? — Ben (@SMXLFC) February 28, 2024