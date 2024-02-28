★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas celebrates after scoring the first goal on his debut during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool’s “spirit knows no bounds” as “superstar in the making” scores twice

Two of Liverpool’s young forwards scored as the Reds progressed past Southampton 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round.

If any Liverpool supporters thought they were getting an easy night, they quickly learned that wouldn’t be the case as Southampton took the form of Barcelona’s great 2009 side in the early stages.

Though Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns will take the headlines, thanks must go also to several players including Caoimhin Kelleher, who kept out Southampton on three very dangerous occasions.

He was just one of the team that worked incredibly hard, despite the opposition taking control at first. But Liverpool grew with confidence in the second half, and in the end were deserving winners.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to a very satisfactory night at Anfield.

 

Comfortable in the end

“Solid win and all the youngsters played really well. Left a few gaps at the back that we never got punished for but we made our own luck. Danns looks like a really promising player.” – TheGman in the comments.

“The squad keeps getting younger and younger. Good game. Macca came and calmed the midfield. Very industrious work from Gomez. He has been played in all positions throughout this season.” – Yussuq Madiq on Facebook.

“Good result but Southampton missed some good chances but the ‘kids’ kept at it…Danns is a superstar ‘in the making’.” – Jason Robinson on Facebook.

“Great performances from the youngsters. Harvey Elliott was superb. The only downside is Gakpo was poor and Gomez had a tough time too in the first half.” – Rahul in the comments.

 

Notable individuals

“I’m really excited by Danns and Clark. Danns produced two top class finishes. Clark was very mature as the game went on, and Bradley was brilliant again.” – Kloppo16 in the comments.

 

A word for Kelleher

The Saints could have been out of sight if it weren’t for Kelleher’s brilliance in one-on-one situations, and supporters recognised that.

“Kelleher – a very worthy keeper. Great feet, good distribution. The lad has a lot of confidence.” – Graham Hoyle in the comments.

