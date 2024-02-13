★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah BACK in training & Eriksson to manage Legends – Latest LFC News

There was some good news on the training front for Liverpool on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp welcomed back Mohamed Salah and a handful of others ahead of the trip to Brentford.

 

The return of MO

It was a day of returns for Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley all returning to the squad, while Ryan Gravenberch allayed injury fears by taking part in Tuesday’s session.

It left just Trent Alexander-Arnold as the leading concern heading into Saturday’s game having been withdrawn against Burnley due to the same knee that sidelined him for three matches only weeks ago.

The No. 66 aside, it was a good news day for Klopp when it came to having his squad bolstered as the injury list has dwindled again – just in time for an important run of games!

Of course, Salah is returning for the first time in a while so you may have to temper expectations – but let’s see!

And the hope will be Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are back sooner rather than later.

Thiago (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (musculoskeletal), Ben Doak (MCL) and Joel Matip (ACL) are the other absentees.

SEE MORE: The full 27-man squad in training

 

3 things today: Sven at the helm

  • Jamie Carragher expects his old mate Xabi Alonso to become the next Liverpool manager, and his analysis on the Spaniard is something you won’t want to miss – read and watch here

 

What are your thoughts on this Alisson chant?

This clip of a song for Alisson has been making its way around social media over the last few days, what do you think? It’s quite catchy!

Speaking of new songs, our Sam Millne wrote a brilliant piece asking Why aren’t we hearing more songs for Liverpool players at Anfield? You can read it here.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Pep Guardiola expects Klopp will “be back” in management in the future as he spoke of how the Reds boss has “absolutely” made him better – March could be the last time the two meet

 

Photo of the day and match of the night

With a Wembley trip on the horizon, take a look at this image from 1974!

Bill Shankly and Joe Fan taking in the sights before the FA Cup final, what would be Shankly’s penultimate game in charge.

G5F4F3 Liverpool Manager Bill Shankly (C) and Trainer Joe Fagan (R) accompanied by a Wembley Stadium groundsman. 3 May 1974. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It’s a night for Champions League or Championship action.

The latter could give you the chance to watch Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho play for Hull at Rotherham (7.45pm UK), or see if ex-Red Kamil Grabara can keep Man City off the scoresheet for Copenhagen at 8pm.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024