There was some good news on the training front for Liverpool on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp welcomed back Mohamed Salah and a handful of others ahead of the trip to Brentford.

The return of MO

It was a day of returns for Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley all returning to the squad, while Ryan Gravenberch allayed injury fears by taking part in Tuesday’s session.

It left just Trent Alexander-Arnold as the leading concern heading into Saturday’s game having been withdrawn against Burnley due to the same knee that sidelined him for three matches only weeks ago.

The No. 66 aside, it was a good news day for Klopp when it came to having his squad bolstered as the injury list has dwindled again – just in time for an important run of games!

Of course, Salah is returning for the first time in a while so you may have to temper expectations – but let’s see!

And the hope will be Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are back sooner rather than later.

Thiago (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (musculoskeletal), Ben Doak (MCL) and Joel Matip (ACL) are the other absentees.

3 things today: Sven at the helm

In a brilliant gesture from the club, Sven-Goran Eriksson will manage the Liverpool Legends in March to see his dream achieved following his terminal diagnosis

What are your thoughts on this Alisson chant?

This clip of a song for Alisson has been making its way around social media over the last few days, what do you think? It’s quite catchy!

Photo of the day and match of the night

With a Wembley trip on the horizon, take a look at this image from 1974!

Bill Shankly and Joe Fan taking in the sights before the FA Cup final, what would be Shankly’s penultimate game in charge.

It’s a night for Champions League or Championship action.

The latter could give you the chance to watch Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho play for Hull at Rotherham (7.45pm UK), or see if ex-Red Kamil Grabara can keep Man City off the scoresheet for Copenhagen at 8pm.