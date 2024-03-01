Wednesday brought positive news with Mohamed Salah back in the thick of it for Liverpool and on his way to Prague, but one young forward, sadly, will be unavailable for Jurgen Klopp.

Reds taking 23 to the Czech Republic

We were eagerly awaiting a positive update on Salah and we received just that on Wednesday afternoon, with the winger back in training and on the plane to the Czech Republic.

The Egyptian joined the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez at the AXA Training Centre and is now in line for his first minutes since the trip to Brentford on Thursday evening.

Salah has not started for the Reds since January 1 but a cameo against Sparta Prague will open the door for that to change against Man City on Sunday.

And if you saw any online rumours about Caoimhin Kelleher‘s fitness, you have nothing to worry about as the goalkeeper trained as normal and is in the squad for Thursday’s match.

3 things today: No Danns and Anfield Road sponsor?

While Liverpool welcomed back Salah, Jayden Danns became the latest casualty after a concussion sustained at Nottingham Forest – a shame for the youngster who would’ve been in line to start in Prague

Liverpool “would consider” selling the naming rights for the Anfield Road Stand, which could prove lucrative for the club – one to keep an eye on!

Jordan Henderson has spoken of the “hurt” he felt leaving the club in the summer, but is eager to see Klopp’s time at the club end like a “fairytale” – you and us both, Jordan!

Something you can win!

It has been quite the year for Conor Bradley, and you could be the lucky winner of a signed shirt from the full-back himself!

To find out more and to enter, click here!

May the odds be in your favour!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alisson has been the subject of some strange exit rumours in his native Brazil but his agent has swiftly put them to bed, labelling a move “impossible” – is right! (Revista Colorada)

Liverpool and LeBron James have come together for another collaboration, with plenty of new wardrobe options now available to fans, should you fancy

Wednesday’s news is not finished here, folks, Klopp will be holding his pre-Sparta Prague press conference at 7pm (UK), stay tuned to TIA for the latest or watch live here!

Something we’re reading

The new manager chat is constant, and if sources in Germany were to be believed, Bayern Munich have already got their man in Xabi Alonso – though that is far from the truth, he’s hardly going to be in discussions with them during a title race!

Nevertheless, Liverpool will be keeping their options open, and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is one of the favourites for the job, but what do we really know about him?

We got the lowdown from Portuguese football journalist Kundert on what he could bring to Anfield and more.

Video of the day and match of the night

It was a welcome sight to see Salah back with the rest of the squad, and Jurgen even looked like he was competing for a spot in the team – our injury crisis isn’t that bad, is it?

If you want to keep an eye on Sunday’s opponent, Man City host Copenhagen in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie (8pm UK), they’re currently 3-1 up and it’ll be interesting to see if they rest anyone.

But if you can only stomach Pep Guardiola’s side in small doses, Real Madrid vs. Leipzig (8pm UK) may be the pick of the night.

As abovementioned, though, stay tuned to This Is Anfield for the rest of the evening as Klopp speaks to the press at 7pm.