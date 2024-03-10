Ibrahima Konate was absent from Liverpool’s draw with Man City due to injury, but Jurgen Klopp has revealed his centre-back has a “chance” to return at Man United.

The Reds were again without 10 senior players on matchday, with Konate the latest to be added to the list after pulling up during Thursday’s rout at Sparta Prague.

It felt like an injury that could have been prevented had the Frenchman been substituted at half time, but the manager is hopeful his absence will extend to only two games.

Speaking to reporters after the 1-1 draw against Man City, Klopp said: “Ibou has a chance for United. A good chance.”

That trip to Old Trafford is in a week’s time (March 17), with the FA Cup quarter-final clash following the second leg against Sparta Prauge and preceding the first international break of the season.

It is positive news that Konate’s prognosis is not for an extended time on the sidelines, as the Reds, of course, are already without a senior centre-back in Joel Matip for the rest of the season.

Jarell Quansah was admirable in the biggest test of his career, but that 17-year-old Amara Nallo had to take a place on the bench speaks volumes of the current situation – which Klopp acknowledged.

“Our injury situation is still awful, 11 players still unavailable. It’s crazy,” he said.

“We need players back. All the stories we created with the kids are wonderful, couldn’t be happier.

“But we fight for the biggest prize in football. Ibou Konate is out, we start all three others, if one goes down, we are down to two centre-backs.

“But we came through it. We played really good football in that time, fighting hard. We don’t take that for granted. One or two players back, we can change.”