Man United supporter Michael Avery, 45, has been fined £1,205 and banned from football matches for three years for his vile Hillsborough taunts at Old Trafford.

Both of Liverpool’s recent trips to Old Trafford have been marred by tragedy chanting, with instances in this month’s 2-2 draw coming after warnings from the clubs.

One of the most high-profile incidents during the FA Cup quarter-final on March 17 came with United supporter Avery, of Manchester, filmed making vile gestures in the stands.

The video went viral and Avery was subsequently arrested and charged with a public order offence, with a hearing at the Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Avery was found guilty and, per the Mirror, given a three-year ban as well as being ordered to pay £1,205 including a £320 victim surcharge.

Speaking in court, Avery admitted to being left “ashamed and embarrassed,” and warned others to “think twice” before repeating his actions.

“I just want to reiterate that I’m just deeply sorry and I really regret what I did. I’m ashamed and embarrassed,” Avery said.

“Everyone that knows me has obviously felt this as well. It’s just a difficult situation.

“I wish it never would have happened. I regret it terribly.

“I hope other people look on what’s happened to me and think twice before they do anything at football games.”

Avery is far from the first supporter to face action for gestures and chants relating to the Hillsborough disaster – and not the first Man United fan either.

In January, three United supporters were arrested outside Anfield for tragedy chanting, while in March, Arsenal banned three of their fans for similar offences.

Last year, James White, of Warwickshire, received a four-year football banning order and was fined £1,485 for wearing a vile shirt reading ’97 Not Enough’ to the FA Cup final between Man United and Man City at Wembley.

White, who was seen laughing as his sentence was delivered, was later handed a separate, indefinite ban from Man United.

Liverpool and Man United‘s joint initiative against tragedy chanting was focused on educating “young people” – but those offending, including 45-year-old Avery, clearly do not fit that demographic.