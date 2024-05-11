Arne Slot is trying to do a balancing act of being indirect and coy when it comes to his move to Liverpool, which he expects to be official very shortly.

A switch from Feyenoord to Anfield awaits Slot in the summer, a move he has not quite remained tight-lipped over since the news of talks broke late last month.

Of course, it has generated plenty of interest and every press appearance triggers questions about his future, which was, again, the case on Friday.

As Jurgen Klopp prepares for his penultimate game, the Dutchman is doing the same, and this prompted more interest in the formalities between himself and the Reds.

Slot said of an announcement, as quoted by 1908: “I say almost every time: it will be a matter of days. I expect the same now.

“Things like this take a bit more than going to the shop with a shopping list and ticking off the groceries. These are things that have to be timed properly, and everything has to be worked out.

“There are sometimes some things attached to that as well. So that combination of factors means it hasn’t been communicated yet. But don’t worry, that will undoubtedly happen.”

As the 45-year-old noted, it is not the first time he has discussed the matter, but some fans have passed on some advice about keeping more tight-lipped until the season is over:

Just stop talking until Klopp's farewell is over please. Edwards should have a word. Why the constant need for this attention. Just say no comment when he gets asked by journos. Talk as much as you want after Jurgen's left. https://t.co/ZKov9d2rxZ — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 10, 2024

I'd be raging if this was a Liverpool manager talking about going somewhere else — ? (@Shannxo) May 10, 2024

I’m wondering if Liverpool are having second thoughts because he can’t keep his mouth shut ? https://t.co/qnfSyOQkym — Danny (@DanFairclough93) May 11, 2024

We’ve got a a bit of a yapper on our hands, haven’t we? Just replay with ‘no comment’ until the seasons done. ffs https://t.co/bAZAkqY0iW — Jus ?? (@LFCjus_) May 10, 2024

Obviously not a big deal. It's just the continuous elaborate responses that are annoying me somewhat. Anyway we're soon entering the post Klopp era. Should be interesting. He's eager to get going that much is clear. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) May 10, 2024

It’s important to stress that his eagerness is welcomed and appreciated, but the over-sharing could be pulled back slightly.

Think how you would feel if Klopp was sitting in his press conferences talking about his next job when the current one is not officially over.

Not everyone will agree with this particular advice for Slot, who is answering the questions he is being asked, but it will be intriguing to see how he handles various topics relating to Liverpool in the future.

Feyenoord’s final game of the season takes place on the same day as Klopp’s farewell, on May 19, with the Dutch side guaranteed to finish second behind winners PSV.