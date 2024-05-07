Liverpool’s season came undone thanks to lousy and unforgivable results against Man United, a team described as “one of the most poorly coached teams” in the league after Monday’s 4-0 defeat.

In three games against Man United this season, Liverpool failed to win once, despite managing an astonishing 87 shots across the fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp blamed his side’s recent lack of composure in front of goal on the FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford, having had “that many chances and you play really good but you don’t get anything for it.”

It is a wound that is continually opened and has salt rubbed into it when witnessing United’s performances and results against others, including Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Jamie Carragher slammed Erik ten Hag’s side as “one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League” during Sky Sports’ coverage of their 4-0 defeat, their 13th in the league this campaign.

On any other occasion, it would delight those of the Liverpool persuasion, but all it does is point to the Reds’ failings in not managing a single win this season against this very ordinary United side.

United are absolutely pitiful. And we failed to beat them twice in the league & got knocked out of the cup by them also. pic.twitter.com/e9egXbakfP — Iver Hanrahan (@IverHanrahanGP) May 6, 2024

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd

Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool

Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool Christ almighty. It's disgusting. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 6, 2024

We failed to beat this United team 3 times. pic.twitter.com/lp69EcAF8p — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 6, 2024

This may be the worst Manchester United side in quite some time Yeah, we still couldn’t beat them this season — KB2x (@KB2X) May 7, 2024

This season has been full of highs and positivity and, of course, marred with disappointment especially in recent weeks. More than anything though what I cannot fucking understand is how we didn’t manage to beat United once out of 3 attempts. They are absolute trash ??? — Ashleigh Monk (@missyash8) May 6, 2024

We couldn't beat this garbage United team all season. There were people telling me a point away at Old Trafford was good. ? Against these shite. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 6, 2024

Negative thinking : how liverpool cant beat that man united team Positive thinking: surprised liverpool only conceded one goal against super team crystal palace pic.twitter.com/950zPUjgN7 — Ronny (@onieronny) May 7, 2024

How didn’t we beat this United side? pic.twitter.com/67IHwRSekd — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 6, 2024

I will never understand how we drew twice and lost once to this Manchester United team this season.

They are terrible. — alistaircubbon (@alistaircubbon) May 6, 2024

How Liverpool did not beat United once this season remains a mind-boggling mystery, and we can only hope our luck changes under new management – Arne Slot has a big mental block to overcome.

Considering United faced 87 shots against Liverpool and conceded only five goals says a lot about the Reds’ finishing and the knock-on effect it had on the recent run of results, as Klopp noted.

The FA Cup tie and the league clash at Old Trafford ruined the Reds’ season and it is baffling they allowed it to happen considering Ten Hag’s side lack quality in almost all areas of the pitch.