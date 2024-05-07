★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
2024/25 LFC HOME KIT

ICONIC 80s DESIGN

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Man United’s latest humbling defeat

Liverpool’s season came undone thanks to lousy and unforgivable results against Man United, a team described as “one of the most poorly coached teams” in the league after Monday’s 4-0 defeat.

In three games against Man United this season, Liverpool failed to win once, despite managing an astonishing 87 shots across the fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp blamed his side’s recent lack of composure in front of goal on the FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford, having had “that many chances and you play really good but you don’t get anything for it.”

It is a wound that is continually opened and has salt rubbed into it when witnessing United’s performances and results against others, including Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Jamie Carragher slammed Erik ten Hag’s side as “one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League” during Sky Sports’ coverage of their 4-0 defeat, their 13th in the league this campaign.

On any other occasion, it would delight those of the Liverpool persuasion, but all it does is point to the Reds’ failings in not managing a single win this season against this very ordinary United side.

How Liverpool did not beat United once this season remains a mind-boggling mystery, and we can only hope our luck changes under new management – Arne Slot has a big mental block to overcome.

Considering United faced 87 shots against Liverpool and conceded only five goals says a lot about the Reds’ finishing and the knock-on effect it had on the recent run of results, as Klopp noted.

The FA Cup tie and the league clash at Old Trafford ruined the Reds’ season and it is baffling they allowed it to happen considering Ten Hag’s side lack quality in almost all areas of the pitch.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024