Liverpool gave a brief insight into Arne Slot‘s tactical instructions during their latest pre-season training session with 11-a-side games underway at the AXA.

After the initial fitness tests and drills, Liverpool are beginning to step up their preparations for the new campaign at the AXA Training Centre.

That is due to include behind-closed-doors friendlies before the Reds fly out to the United States for their pre-season tour, with the first of those expected as early as Friday.

Along with that, Slot has started to put his Liverpool squad through their paces with 11-a-side matches between themselves.

On Tuesday, that saw a group of 20 outfield players divided into two, with Fabian Mrozek and Marcelo Pitaluga operating between the sticks.

Mohamed Salah, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak, Tyler Morton, Luke Chambers and Lewis Koumas were among those on one team.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips and Stefan Bajcetic were on another.

Before they got underway, Slot had one simple instruction: “We have to do it with pressing, the way we want to press.”

Liverpool’s search for a successor to Jurgen Klopp was heavily focused on achieving a similar stylistic fit, and it is clear that the new head coach has the same ideals.

The Reds will still be expected to press with intensity and as a unit, with Slot and his staff now looking to implement their methods in training.

Also involved on Tuesday were youngsters Owen Beck, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Luca Stephenson and Harvey Blair, and Harvey Davies and Kornel Misciur with the goalkeeping group.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Vitezslav Jaros were put through their paces with running tests, while Andy Robertson began fitness checks in the gym.

Absent, though, was Caoimhin Kelleher, with there no explanation as of yet after the goalkeeper appeared to miss recent sessions.

Bobby Clark is still undergoing rehabilitation work after injury, while Kaide Gordon did not join the group on the outdoor pitches on Tuesday and Jayden Danns was not seen at all.

Two others left out of the squad entirely are Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio, with the latter now in talks over a move elsewhere.