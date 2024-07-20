Liverpool fans are still awaiting the official unveiling of the final two kits for 2024/25, but the club have just quietly debuted the new away kit with the help of the club’s academy.

A new season brings new debates over kit choices, though opinion is always going to be divided – and that has been no different with the new red home kit with yellow pinstripes.

We have already seen it in action on the final day, while all we have had of the alternative kits is various leaks – but that changed on Saturday thanks to an overseas fixture.

The away and third kits are not to be officially unveiled until later in the summer, but the new black away shirt has been debuted during the Liverpool U19s’ involvement at the Bundesliga Cup in Germany.

?? #LFC U19s wore the new away kit for 2024/25 in their 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt this morning. An unofficial debut for the kit, as yet unreleased! pic.twitter.com/GIYUP0Uy92 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 20, 2024

The young Reds donned the black strip with white and turquoise detailing against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday morning, which ended in a 3-0 defeat say the organisers. This was their second of three games at the tournament.

Although Frankfurt donned their white strip, which would not clash with Liverpool’s red home kit, the Reds still quietly debuted Nike’s second offering for 2024/25.

It is a look reminiscent of that worn by Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool during 2019/20 – let’s hope it has the same good omen!

This unofficial debut comes only a day after young goalkeeper Kornel Misciur gave us a look at a new all-green kit, which is likely to accompany the away kit once it is officially launched.

It would not be surprising to see this black kit prove to be a popular choice among supporters this season!

Liverpool have taken a young squad to the city of Schwabisch Hall in south Germany for the Bundesliga Cup – they are the only non-German team competing.

They lost 6-0 to Hoffenheim in the opener on Friday, and a matchup against St Pauli followed their defeat against Frankfurt on Saturday.

Feature image: Sparkassen Bundesliga Cup on Facebook