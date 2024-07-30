While enjoying their time in the United States as part of pre-season, a number of the Liverpool squad were spotted watching a baseball game in Philadelphia.

Though the Reds are in the US to train and play, with one friendly down and two more to go, pre-season is also an opportunity for the squad to bond.

And on the second stop of their three-city tour, Arne Slot‘s players headed to Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies, to catch their game against the New York Yankees.

You’ll Never Walk Alone was played over the PA as the big screen showed the Liverpool squad sat ready to take in the game.

Kostas Tsimikas, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley, Nat Phillips, Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Jarell Quansah, Vitezslav Jaros and Fabio Carvalho were all spotted.

Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Wataru Endo also popped up on the big screen, with it likely that the entire squad was present.

Kelleher waved to the camera while Tsimikas recorded the view on his phone, with the message ‘The Phillies welcome Liverpool Football Club’ displayed beneath them.

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Luca Stephenson shared photos on their Instagram stories.

The Yankees are historic rivals of the Boston Red Sox, who are also owned by Fenway Sports Group, with their rivalry stretching back to 1919.

That came with the Red Sox selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees and going 86 years without winning another World Series, while the New York team won 27, in what was dubbed ‘the Curse of the Bambino’.

FSG purchased the Red Sox in 2002 and they finally won the World Series again in 2004, winning three more in 2007, 2013 and 2018 while the Yankees have only won it once in since FSG’s takeover.

Liverpool played at the homes of both the Red Sox – Fenway Park – and the Yankees – Yankee Stadium – on their last tour of the US back in 2019.