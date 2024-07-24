★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Virgil van Dijk has now explained why he never takes free-kicks for Liverpool

Despite having proven his ability as a free-kick taker at other clubs, Virgil van Dijk has explained why he has never been on regular set-pieces duties for Liverpool.

During his time at FC Groningen, Celtic and Southampton, Van Dijk showed his prowess from distance, with four of his first 22 goals at club level coming from set-pieces.

It has been a mystery to many fans, then, why the Dutchman has stayed off free-kick duty at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and, more recently, Dominik Szoboszlai have instead assumed the responsibility with direct free-kicks – to mixed success.

Speaking to Ben Foster in an interview with Amazon Prime, the Liverpool captain has explained why he does not put himself forward.

“Listen, people forget that we have a very good free-kick taker in the team, with Trent. He’s very good – I think you remember!” he told Foster, who conceded an Alexander-Arnold free-kick while playing for Watford in 2018.

“When something is good, don’t change it that much.

“Obviously you have to practise that, obviously you have to get into that and I left it for now, because Trent is amazing at that.

“I want him to be more consistent, but he’s shown with the numbers and the goals that he’s scored that he can be very, very good.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly a strong free-kick taker, with 10 goals of his 23 career goals coming from direct free-kicks, while another came via a quick layoff.

But Van Dijk’s ability is also useful, and given he is almost always on the pitch, it is a surprise he has not stepped up more often.

Clearly, that is unlikely to change any time soon, with the 33-year-old instead putting his faith in Alexander-Arnold to improve on his shooting from set-pieces.

Perhaps a time will come for the captain to take up free-kick duties, with it evident he has the quality to do so.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024