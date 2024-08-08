There were plenty of talking points for us to get stuck into as Liverpool trained ahead of their pre-season friendly matches against Sevilla and Las Palmas.

With key players back from holiday and the entire squad in good health, Arne Slot could this week coach his full new squad for the first time.

Over the last month, his sessions have been intense as the new head coach has sought to get over his ideas to the players.

On Friday, it was no different as they prepared physically and tactically for the start of the season.

Here are six things we spotted from Liverpool training.

8 players ‘cut’

As Slot said he would, the boss has had to trim down his first-team squad due to the return of Liverpool’s best-performing internationals this summer.

From the squad that went to the USA, Amara Nallo, Owen Beck, James McConnell, Luca Stephenson, Trey Nyoni, Harvey Blair, Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak were all absent from training.

This doesn’t mean they were all necessarily dropped, but it does mean they are unlikely to feature in Slot’s short-term plans.

For example, Doak’s non-attendance could be explained by a reportedly imminent loan move.

Luke Chambers and Lewis Koumas, who were also in the US tour squad, have already had their loans confirmed, to Wigan and Stoke respectively.

No holding back from Robertson

After injury kept him out of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies in America, Andy Robertson has now returned to training and has wasted no time reasserting himself.

In training, we saw the left-back put in a strong, well-timed tackle on Conor Bradley and he was imposing himself on the group with his intense nature in training.

Off the pitch, he also seemed back to his old self, laughing and joking with teammates to keep spirits high.

New rondo rules

When you think of rondos, your mind instantly springs to flicks, tricks and back-heels. However, Slot appears to have prohibited these and changed the rules to encourage a new style.

On LFC TV‘s Inside Training video, we saw one instance when Joe Gomez flicked the ball towards Kostas Tsimikas as though it were second nature.

Though it was an impressive touch, Gomez was penalised for it and we heard Slot saying: “Joe, open your body!”

This could mean we will see Liverpool more assertive in their passing this season.

It is also an important skill for full-backs to learn, as they receive the ball with pressure from opponents and need to be able to open the pitch up with their first touch.

A new addition

Catch-up at the coffee bar ?? pic.twitter.com/BDJaBskRcO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2024

The AXA Training Centre is where the players spend most of their lives outside their homes, so it needs to be an environment suited for relaxation as well as hard work.

Over the summer, there have been some small changes including the introduction of a cafe area that is being called the ‘coffee bar’.

Previously, the space was used as a reception area with offices to the side. Let’s hope it provides the players with the caffeine hit some might need for those cold, winter morning sessions!

Olympic specialities

If the Reds were at the Olympics… ? pic.twitter.com/jfgdQueIZV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2024

Off the pitch, the players found time to have some fun with the social media team as they were asked to pick an Olympic sport out of a hat.

They then had to name the Liverpool player who would be best at said sport.

This brought about some funny moments with Van Dijk declaring Tsimikas Liverpool’s best BMX rider but saying he had “no clue” why!

Other highlights included Alexis Mac Allister naming Darwin Nunez the best skateboarder, while Mo Salah was deemed the best at racquet sports.

On another note, congratulations to local Liverpool supporter Katarina Johnson-Thompson who won a silver medal in the women’s heptathlon!

LFC squad in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Davies, Jaros

Defenders: Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Van den Berg, Konate, Phillips

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton

Forwards: Carvalho, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota