Ben Doak has left Liverpool on deadline day for a season on loan with Middlesbrough, having dropped out of first-team contention under Arne Slot.

There were big plans for Doak among Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, but the Scottish winger’s fortunes appear to have changed with Slot’s arrival.

While he featured throughout pre-season including on tour in the United States, the decision was made to loan him out, rather than keep him as part of the first team.

That has seen Doak join Middlesbrough for the 2024/25 campaign, with Liverpool confirming the transfer on deadline day.

The 18-year-old links up with Michael Carrick’s side having attracted interest from the likes of Leicester and Southampton earlier in the summer window.

A season in the Championship should provide Doak with much-needed experience of regular starts at senior level, having seen his chances at Liverpool decrease further after the signing of Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa is expected to serve as competition across the forward line, including on the right flank behind first choice Mo Salah.

Doak’s summer exit does not rule out hope of a long-term future at Anfield, of course, though it was widely reported that Liverpool were open to permanent offers.

Despite a lack of minutes at the start of the season – even for the U21s – the speedy attacker has been called up to the Scotland squad for the September international break.

He will join Andy Robertson in Steve Clarke’s senior ranks for UEFA Nations League clashes with Poland and Portugal next month.

Good luck, Ben!