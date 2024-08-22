Sepp van den Berg has officially made his exit from Liverpool after finalising his transfer to Brentford after five years on Merseyside.

The Dutch defender was involved heavily in pre-season but is now set for a future elsewhere after moving to Brentford in a deal worth an initial £20 million with £5 million in add-ons.

Bayer Leverkusen were in the running to add Van den Berg to their dressing room after they also agreed a deal with Liverpool alongside the Bees.

But Van den Berg has chosen to remain in England, and he should get plenty of game time at Brentford under Thomas Frank, who is known for giving youngsters plenty of opportunities in the first team.

In fact, it is unlikely Van den Berg would have moved had he not been guaranteed a good look-in on the Premier League stage.

The 22-year-old successfully underwent his medical on Wednesday and joins Brentford on a five-year contract; he is expected to receive a “considerable salary increase” on the wages he currently earns, which are believed to be £10,000 or less per week.

The centre-back, who made four club appearances, signed for the Reds in 2019 in a deal worth £4.4 million; the transfer could see Liverpool close to £20 million in profit.

Notably, Van den Berg isn’t the only Liverpool youngster to join Brentford this summer.

The Dutchman now joins Fabio Carvalho in west London. The ex-Red made his first appearance for Brentford off the bench in their 2-1 opening-day home win over Crystal Palace.

Carvalho moved down south for an initial £22.5 million fee plus £5 million in add-ons earlier this summer, both deals include a 17.5 percent sell-on clause should Brentford sell him on for a profit in the future.

Van den Berg will be expected to be available against Liverpool on Sunday.

All the best, Sepp!